India conspiring to change demography of IOK: DeM

Islamabad

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that granting domicile certificates to the West Pakistani Hindu Refugees (WPRs) by the puppet authorities is a serious issue and is aimed at changing the demographic composition of the territory.

According to KMS , the DeM Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the issue of refugees was a conspiracy of India to settle Hindus in the disputed land to harm the Muslim majority character of the territory.

She urged the President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). She said that Kashmir was destined to be part of Pakistan in 1947 but at that time the cunning Indian politicians who were at the helm of affairs kept Kashmir dispute on the backburner. When Azad Kashmir came into existence they again conspired and took the dispute to the United Nations to plead for ceasefire, she added.—APP