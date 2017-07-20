India carrying out bloodshed in Kashmir

Shutdown in Islamabad district in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Islamabad district, today, against the killing of three youth and an elderly man by Indian troops in Nowgam and Arwani areas.

Three youth Muzaffar Hajam, Showkat Lohar and Naseer Ahmed were killed after police and army opened fire on their car at Nowgam. The 60-year-old man, Mohammad Abdullah Ganai was injured in firing by Indian troops at Arwani and succumbed to his injuries, last night. He was injured after troops opened fire on people who had come to rescue a motorcyclist being thrashed by soldiers in the area. All business establishments were closed and traffic was of the road in Arwani, Bijbehara, Kokernag and other areas of the district. Mobile and Internet services remained suspended.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing a gathering at Dialgam in Islamabad district said that the haughty approach and wrong policies of India had created mayhem and instigated bloodshed in the territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement urged India and Pakistan to desist from launching any military adventurism on the Line of Control in Kashmir. He asked the two countries to put an end to the raging conflict in the region by addressing the 70 year-old Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat delegations comprising Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, leaders of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples League, Muslim League and Dutharan-e-Millat visited martyrs’ families in Islamabad and Tral areas and expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders addressing a seminar in Islamabad urged the world community to take cognizance of stepped-up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The seminar was held in connection with Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day, today. It was on this day in 1947 that the Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution from the platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, demanding accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in accordance with the Partition Plan.—KMS