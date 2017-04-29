India can’t suppress Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment: Qazi Yasir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, noted religious leader and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami Qazi Ahmad Yasir has said that Indian government cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Qazi Ahmad Yasir addressing a public gathering in Islamabad, today, strongly condemned the killing of a civilian by Indian troops in Kupwara and said that India had declared a war against the innocent and armless people of Kashmir. He said that the use of brute force could not stop the Kashmiris from carrying forward their just struggle for securing right to self-determination.

Qazi Yasir said that Kashmir was a political dispute and should be resolved politically according to the will of Kashmiri people. He said that the history was witnessed that the people of Kashmir had never bowed before tyranny and would never surrender before the Indian rulers.

He paid rich tributes to noted liberation leader, late Amanullah Khan, on his death anniversary and described him a visionary leader.

He also demanded immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Sarjan Barkati, Sajad Hashmi, Ghulam Qadar Butt, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Mohammad Shafi Shariati.—KMS