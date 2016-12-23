India can’t override will of Kashmiris: Zamurda

Srinagar

APHC leader and the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK), Zamurda Habib said that India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the will of Kashmiri people through military might and the Kashmiris are struggling for securing their birthright to self-determination for the past over seven decades.

Zamurda Habib Friday talking to different delegations from India comprising human rights activists and civil society members that called on her at her residence in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were demanding holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir promised by India and the world community.

She also apprised the delegations of the massive human rights violations by Indian police and troops in occupied Kashmir during last many decades particularly during the past over five months.

The delegates assured Zamurda Habib that they would raise at different forums their voice for sufferings of Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Jammu and Kashmir in its statement issued in Srinagar said that the verdict of Indian Supreme Court, challenging the sovereign status of Jammu and Kashmir had added to the Kashmiris’ miseries.

It said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and no forum of the world or court could change its disputed status. It said that issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri was not acceptable.

Hurriyet leaders, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi and Ghulam Nabi Waseem, in their statements in Srinagar expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

They deplored that the Kashmiri detained were not provided with basic facilities including medical care and hygienic food. They said that many of the inmates had developed serious ailments.