India cannot suppress voice of Kashmiri people

Islamabad

Expert on World Affairs Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan has said on Tuesday that India cannot suppress voice of the people of Kashmir through oppressive means. While talking to Radio Programme he said, Pakistan has a clear stance over Kashmir dispute. Kashmiri people should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions. International community must have to play its role to force India to stop its brutalities and violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he urged. He mentioned Pakistan would continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their birth right to self-determination. Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he added.—APP