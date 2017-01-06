India cannot deny legitimacy of UN resolutions

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyet leaders have said that India cannot deny the legitimacy and authenticity of the UN resolutions as they stand witness to the fact that political destiny of Jammu and Kashmir is yet to be decided.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar while referring to a resolution passed by the UN on this day in 1949 said that this and other resolutions of the World Body formed basics of the Kashmir dispute and guaranteed its peaceful and amicable settlement as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations. He, however, deplored that the UN had failed to discharge its responsibilities regarding settlement of the lingering dispute, putting the peace and stability of the entire region under severe threat.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Yasmeen Raja, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farida Bahenji, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and Feroz Ahmed Khan in their statements said that the UN resolutions including the one passed on 5th January, 1949, provided the best solution to the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a meeting of its Executive Members and the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar urged the new UN General Secretary, António Guterres, to implement the resolutions of the World Body on Kashmir for peace and stability in South Asia.

Resistance leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Fazal Haq Qureshi, Musaddiq Aadil, Zafar Akbar Butt, Zamruda Habib and Abdul Qadeer Dar in their statements paid rich tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary. Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 shops and other structures including residential houses were gutted on 6th January in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.

The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Qazi Yasir, in a statement condemned the re-arrest of party activist, Sarjan Barkati, soon after his release from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu on court orders. Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir in its statement denounced in strong terms the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act on its leader, Farooq Ahmad Butt.—KMS