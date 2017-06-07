India bent upon using lethal weapons in IOK

Hurriyet leaders call for peaceful demos

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Indian authorities are working on a new strategy to create an appalling situation in the territory to justify the use of lethal weapons against local population.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir was a political and human dispute and shelving it for long would further deteriorate the volatile situation in the South Asian region.

He warned that the status quo on Kashmir would deteriorate the already charged atmosphere between Pakistan and India. Syed Ali Gilani asked India to shun rigid approach and fulfill its commitment with the people of Kashmir.

The octogenarian leader condemned the arbitrary and coercive act of raiding the house of resistance leadership and political activists and said that despite the state sponsored terrorism, the people would continue to pursue their struggle for freedom. Reacting to raids conducted by Indian National Investigation Agency, he said that they have been given the task to drag and involve the Hurriyet leadership into fabricated cases.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement called for peaceful protest demonstrations after Friday prayers against the raids by Indian National Investigation Agency on the residences and offices of Hurriyet leaders and activists.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that detentions, house arrests and other oppressive measures against the resistance leadership were a glaring example of the fact that Kashmir was being run under martial law. Later, Muhammad Yasin Malik, visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health condition of a youth, Sameer Ahmad, who was hit by a police shell in Mattan area of Islamabad, last month.

Meanwhile, valley-based traders associated with the tourism industry have strongly denounced the negative reporting by Indian TV channels on Kashmir. Addressing a joint press conference in Srinagar the representatives of the various tourism bodies said that the Indian channels had launched a vicious campaign against Kashmir. They urged people to boycott such news channels.—KMS