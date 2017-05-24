India bars Pakistan from participating in upcoming PKL

New Delhi

India has barred Pakistani players from taking part in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in which players from 16 countries will participate, Hindustan Times reported.

Indian Sports Minister Vijay Goel asserted that no players from Pakistan will be allowed to take part in the upcoming PKL “unless Pakistan gets rid of its terrorism,” the Indian daily reported.

Goel said that even if the organisers of the league, scheduled to begin on June 25, select Pakistani players to participate, “it is [the] Government of India which will decide whether they are allowed [to play] or not”, the daily reported.

“Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan,” the Indian minister added. In keeping with the stance of the Indian govt, the PKL franchise “turned their backs on the 10-odd Pakistani players”, the Indian daily reported.

It is expected that as the league begins in June, none of the Pakistani players listed for auction will be selected to participate. Ten players from Pakistan had been listed to be auctioned to franchises.