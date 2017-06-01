India avoids talks on Kashmir: Shah

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah expressing wonder over the conflicting statements of Indian leaders on Kashmir, has said that such statements show that India is trying to run away from dialogue to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement in Srinagar said if Indian leadership thinks it can mislead the world by such statements it is living in a fool’s paradise.

He condemned the statement of Venkaiah Naidu that Kashmir movement was restricted to only five districts and termed it far from reality. He said Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but a universally acknowledged dispute, which has three stakeholders.

Shabbir Shah challenged New Delhi to hold referendum in Kashmir to prove its claims.—KMS