Kishanganj

A 15-year-old boy in India got himself in trouble when he posted a pro-Pakistan slogan saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on his Facebook timeline along with his picture, and was arrested in Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

The teen, Afsar Khan, was detained by the police after locals registered complaint against him in the police station.

Rajiv Mishra, Kishanganj’s Additional Superintendent of Police, told that the residents of the area demanded to arrest him for hurting people’s sentiments.