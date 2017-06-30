India, America can’t deprive Kashmiris of self-determination

Staff Reporter

Badin

The Secretary General, who is also the acting Ameer of Jamaat Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that PM, Mian Nawaz Sharif and his close aides would soon be sent behind the bars in Rawalpindi any somewhere else for their massive corruption and the worst governance. Baloch addressing his party workers during an Eid-millan party at Al-Abbas Hall in Badin Town on Thursday observed that the noose around the neck of Nawaz Sharif and his close aides involved in money trail had been tightened adding he hoped that once JIT submitted its findings in the apex court, the rulers would not only stand disqualified but would be sent to jails.

The JI leader said that their relentless struggle against the corruption and the corrupt rulers would bear fruit and the people of the country would soon heave the sigh of relief from the unjust rule. ‘All claims of prime minister to overcome the energy crises creating the writ of law in the country have miserably failed’ he added and said that flawed foreign policy of the current rulers was past pushing the country to international isolation.

The recent statement of USA President Donald Trump regarding the occupied Kashmir was a glaring example of the failed foreign policy. He said that the people of held Kashmir had rendered great scarifies for their right to self-determination and hoped that neither America nor India would succeed to muzzle their voice. He said that his party would continue to raise their voice for the oppressed Kashmirs and barbaric rule of Indian forces on them. The JI leader said that America by declaring Salhuddin as the terrorist made a blunder in order to get business deals with Moodi government.

‘Nawaz Sharif during his present and the previous governments has never given any importance to the foreign policy and it matter of the great concern that major political parties in Assemblies were also not playing their role to exert pressure on the rulers to put the issues with those hatching conspiracies against the country’ he added . Baloch warned the ruling party to stop maligning the court and the judges as well as the members of JIT probing the Nawaz Sharif and his family on Panama Scam. Criticizing the Sindh’ rulers he said that people of the province were facing the massive issues due to corrupt and inept rulers for past ten years.