India should amend its political bias against Pakistan

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Only a cricket win by Pakistan could not be digested by India. Whole Shopian has been ransacked; students held, people harassed, streets closed, passers-by terrified as media indicate. This is not the way of a state. This has again proved that Indians take Pakistan as a nagging thorn in their hearts. If this level of bias and prejudice prevails there, how can peace be brought even if the whole world focuses on South Asian peace building.

Peace is never a one-sided win; it is a two way win; already India has taken away eastern wing, Siachen and Kashmir portion of Pakistan. Her ‘might’ speaks everywhere in and outside of the UN or other collective body.

Rivers waters issue is being revived deliberately by New Delhi to keep Pakistan worried about the entire environment surrounding it. If history is a truth, then one day Bangladesh would also be a ‘prey’ into the prejudicial hands of Indians. It is their long term game to merge East Bengla with West Bengal. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had given a novel idea to the leader of the Bhuddists of Kargil to table a resolution that Kashmir be merged with eastern Punjab.

The resolution is still lying in files. Merger of Bengals and of Kashmir with India are two core goals of India and its army. It is no secret.

Pakistan has upper hand in relation to Kashmir tragedy; Maharaja Hari Singh had voluntarily offered Kashmir to Pakistan via Standstill Agreeement on August 12, 1947, Pakistan accepted it forthwith and conveyed its approval to the Maharaja on August 15th, 1947. According to that agreement all subjects relating to the State of Jammu and Kashmir which were being looked after by the British government had fallen into the hands of Pakisan by that agreement. One can read the agreement and its acceptance by Pakistan. That means 88923 square miles of J&K State had merged into the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Against this backdrop the aggression of India on October 27, 1947, by landing her troops in Kashmir is the dual violation: violation of Standstill Agreement and violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty that it had acquired via that agreement.

Why this was not mentioned in UN records is ununderstable to a common mind like me by Pakistan while responding to the Indian complaint over Kashmir. Complaint was first lodged by India suggesting that Kashmir dispute should be solved via plebiscite/referendum.That complaint is the basis of Kashmir dispute; it is lying in the UN Security Council records.[Writer is Secretary General Kashmir Peace Institute]