India 200 percent behind wave of terrorism: Musharraf

Islamabad

Former President Pervaiz Musharraf has said that Afghan Intelligence Agency, NDS, is playing in Indian hands and is being used as a tool for facilitating and promoting groups involved in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

In an interview with a TV channel, the former military chief said that operation Zarb-e-Azb had no short comings, as it was specifically for North Waziristan.

“This operation cleaned up all the camps and launching pads of terrorist, who are supported by the Indian Spy Agency with the collaboration of Afghan Spy agency NDS, to destabilize the tribal areas.”

The former President said that a holistic approach and planning is very crucial at the moment to curb terrorism in the Country. ‘‘ Lashkar-E-Jhangvi has always been a sectarian outfit and is extensively involved in killing minorities in Quetta.’’

He added that this sectarian outfit’s masterminds are based in Punjab and are actively running sleeper cells, ‘‘what steps are being taken to eliminate these sleeper cells, Punjab has become the strong hold of militancy. Musharraf claimed that in my tenure as a military chief and President of the country, we were succeeding. “We were able to bring India to the negotiating table and to sort out issues that once India was not ready to discuss’’. Answering a question that why he did not wipe out these outfits during his tenure, Pervaiz Musharraf refuted that these terrorist incidents and groups did exist during his tenure. “This all started after I stepped down, we had curved out effective strategy Viz a Viz Kashmir, we were near resolving Kashmir issue with India on four points agenda, our policies were successful , America and China was aligning with us, suddenly what has happened.”

He added that his government was managing freedom fighters in Kashmir, and later it was realized that a political process was required to negotiate further with India. On the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, the former military ruler strongly criticized the house arrest of the JUD head. “Hafiz Saeed is not a terrorist, it should be established as he runs a very large charity, they contributed to relief activities in post-earthquake and post flood periods in Pakistan.” — INP