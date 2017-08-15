I am writing this letter with open heart and mind on the great occasions of Pakistan’s Independence Day and India’s Independence Day. The people of India and Pakistan are of the same origin, both historically and geographically. Okay, they are all two separate countries now. The big fact is that India and Pakistan are in great possession of immense wealth, land, knowledge, culture, beauty and resources.

Then who has been creating/causing the problems to these countries all the time? May be, something might have gone wrong in the past. Then let us wake up and correct the wrong things. See the culture! Feel the beauty!! Sense the knowledge!! I am always feeling these things and seeing these things in both Pakistan and India. Then why not people at helm of affairs?

Take this for example! My native districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, India are the hubs of mixed culture and heritage despite the fact that Tamil is the mother tongue for all here. The areas like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Marthandam, Palayamkottai and Kanyakumari are the hubs of Hindus, Muslims and Christians. I have almost traversed all the areas like Nagercoil, Tiruchendur and Marthandam. The people literally coexist, travelling everywhere and meeting other people and relatives.

By the by, the words today and tomorrow, directly refer to the dates of Pakistan’s Independence Day and India’s Independence Day [meaning consecutive days]. The governments in India and Pakistan should think of all past actions and start from the scratch. And their steps [and every action] must be towards the well-being of the people in India and Pakistan. The mindset should change/should be changed in the best interests of India and Pakistan and their people.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related