Independence Day ceremony held at SNGPL

Lahore

The Independence Day of the country was celebrated with national fervor & enthusiasm at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) head office, Lahore. In this connection, the flag hoisting ceremony was held, where Managing Director SNGPL, Amjad Latif unfurled the National Flag. Addressing on the occasion, he said that Pakistan was the result of unprecedented sacrifices offered by our forefathers and the country could achieve real freedom by practicing Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah motto of “Unity, faith & Discipline”.

He stressed on principle of unity and harmony during unprecedented circumstances faced by country. “SNGPL is aiming to become one of the top companies of Pakistan to contribute to the economy of our beloved land”, he further added.

On the Occasion, all the senior Management, executives, Staff and a large number of families and children also attended colorful flag ceremony. In addition, celebrations were arranged in regional offices of company as well.—PR