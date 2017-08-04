Independence Day celebrations at FJWU

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

With reference to 14th August celebrations announced by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized divisional level competitions here on Thursday. The events will continue till August 14. Independence Day celebrations started with Qirat and Naat Competition which was organized by Islamic Studies Department of FJWU. The students from different Universities participated in the competition and judged on different categories like selection of Surah, pronunciation, voice and tempo. In Qirat competition Hafiz Muhmmad Rizwan from UET Taxila got first position, Shoaib Hassan from Arid Agricultural University got second and Fouzia Wahid, an Arid Agricultural University student got third position, whereas in Naat competition Afaq Aslam, UET Taxila, got first position, Hafiz Muhmaad Rizwan, student of UET Taxila got second and Syeda Kainat Fatima from Arid Agricultural University got third position. The Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU appreciated the students for their participation and distributed certificates among position holders.