Independence day celebrations in DHA educational institutions

Staff Reporter

A flag hoisting ceremony was organized on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day at DHA SKBZ College and DHA Model High School Phase-IV on 14 Aug 2017. The Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem sung by the students of DHA Education Institutions.

The Administrator during his remarks went over the history of the creation of Pakistan, the contribution of youth for the creation of Pakistan and sacrifices of the people of Pakistan. The Administrator emphasized the need for students to remain patriotic, committed and cognizant of their role as Pakistanis in their respective areas of responsibility. He accentuated the need to live by the national guiding principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ in every walk of life.

The ‘70th Independence Day’ of the motherland was celebrated by all the educational institutions of DHA Karachi with traditional zeal and zest. The morning proceedings started with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by flag hoisting and signing of national anthem by all the students. All the students and parents participated in the event carrying Pak flags. It was a rejoicing moment to see our youth showing patriotism towards the homeland and participating in the celebrations and their parents encouraging them. Comprehensive arrangements for the celebrations were made and the student groups delivered speeches on the topic of our forefathers’ struggle towards independence and our duties towards safeguarding the country. The melodious voices sung the national songs and received huge applaud. It was overall a festive mood and got manifested in many ways throughout the day.