Independence Day celebrated with national zeal

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Pakistan 70th independence day was celebrated across Khyber Agency on Sunday; political administration officials, local representatives elders and local people including students and children participated at various ceremonies where 14th August was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm. Assistant Political agent of Landikotal Niaz Muhmmad, political tehsildar of Torkham and other security force officials participated at a grand flag hoisting ceremony organized at Pak-Afghan Torkham.

The political administration officials at Torkham offered sweets to the Afghanistan border officials on the happiest occasion of independence day which was accepted by the Afghan border authorities.

A grand independence day sports and cultural festival was also organized by Khyber Sports club at Hamza Baba sports complex play ground where thousands of locals enjoyed the musical show and performance by Pashto singers. Meanwhile the FATA martial art academy players and officials had also organized a karate display show in regard of the Pakistan independence day where karate players showed their performance.