Even after 70 years of its inception, Pakistan is still struggling to settle basic question of State-politics relationship. Founding fathers laid foundation of the country after an intense political movement which culminated in the creation of Pakistan. The struggle began soon after its creation; initially civil bureaucrats preyed upon weak political system through Ghulam Muhammad. The move created mistrust between politics and state something country could never recover from. People of Pakistan are clear victim of this bickering between state and politics.

Pakistan paid a very high price of this squabbling and mistrust in 1971 when half of it got dismembered. It was expected from both sides after 1971 debacle that lessons would be learnt and this vital question would be settled once and for all, unfortunately it did not happen.

However, dethroning of Mr. Sharif will certainly bring political forces closer. Country is definitely moving towards a big change at the time of 70 years of its existence. Though Pakistan is going through troubled waters, yet there is a hope that the current situation will bring something good for the country. There will be a dawn of real people’s democracy which will address the real issues of common man. It’s symbolic that all this is happening around the Independence Day.

ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA

Via email

