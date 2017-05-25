Increasing trade deficit is harming economic stability: PIAF

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has warned federal government against incessant surge in trade deficit in the ongoing fiscal year.

Irfan Sheikh, while issuing a press statement, stated that trade deficit, in first ten months of fiscal year 2016-17, had widened by as much as 40pc whereas he termed the current scenario dicey situation for economy. He termed increase in country’s exports as only way to slash the soaring gap. The export target which is set $ 20 billion by 2020-21, PIAF warned the govt. that the current crippling trade deficit of $ 30 billion cannot be minimized until and unless the exports are increased. “Costly access to electricity and traumatizing power cuts are one of the main reasons behind a plummet in country’s exports. Federal government should decrease price of electricity for industrial sector in the next budget,” added Sheikh. Chairman PIAF Irfan Iqbal sheikh requested the government to reduce the electricity rates for industrial sectors beside provision of RNLG and system gas at regionally competitive rate i.e. Rs. 400/mm BTU across Pakistan without levy of GIDC.