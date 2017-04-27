Increasing pollution affects economy, environment

City Reporter

The increasing pollution in the country affects the economy as well as the environment and was a cause of concern. This was stated by the group of students of the Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU).

A report to this effect was prepared by Shahzore Haideri, Nelson Gul, Hafiz Muhammad Emad Khan and Muhammad Jan under the supervision of their teacher- Ms. Saba.

They said that the plastic made objects that are dumped into the sea are also causing pollution and are harmful for the marine life as well.

The students in their report suggested that there should be a ban on the usage of biodegrading plastics and polyethylene plastic bags. Instead, usage of paper bags should be promoted. The environmental laws for the checking pollution should be strictly implemented.

It was further pointed out that a huge amount of garbage is generated in the country and this consisted mainly of packaging materials, hay, waste materials, plastic bags etc.