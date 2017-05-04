Muzna Khan

Karachi

Nowadays, the number of beggars has abruptly increased. Everywhere in the city markets, parks outside a restaurant or even in streets you will find such obstinate beggars. The pity is that most of that are physically fit but begging is their profession. Some of them might be involved in other offences also. Some of the beggars suffer from highly infectious diseases such as leprosy, TB etc. It is necessary that that such cases be taken care of and be treated in General Hospital, and other able-bodied beggars be taken to task.

I would propose that either the beggars (professional) should be assigned any task in which they have some sort of knowhow or they must be punished by the Government (in case they shirk work) and they should not be allowed to make begging their profession. I am sure, the authorities will positively take care of this increasing nuisance of beggars at the earliest.