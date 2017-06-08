Increasing beggars

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to invite attention of the district authorities to the problem of beggary in Karachi. Begging on streets, shops, mosques and signals has become their business, in a sense mafia. Most of the beggars work in groups. Even hale and hearty people have taken to begging. Begging is supposed to be an essay source of earning money. Small boys and girls have caught the infection. Perhaps they are made to beg by their guardians. They gather at places frequented by the people. Bus stands, markets places and mosques are their favourite haunts. It is impossible to move about these places peacefully. They pursue you like a shadow and if we show generosity and open our purse we are surrounded by a host of them. Some children lifters, in the guise of beggars, are in the look out for abducting children. The female beggars enter the house quietly without calling out for alms at the door. If they are not noticed by the inmates they run away with whatever they can lay hands on. They act as informer to the burglars who break into the house at night. Female beggars play emotions by showing doctors prescriptions while carrying a new born baby and begging people for money. Beggars have become a big problem for the dwellers. A prompt action on the part of government is required to check this social evil.

NADIYA RAUF

Karachi

