Increase of populist parties

The bold and brave voice against the traditional leadership, that does not work for the ordinary people and their matters, is pondered as populism. The populist groups claim that the current status quo is not keeping its made promises to the common people.

As fas as the US election is concerned, it was not the defeat of Hillary Clinton but the defeat of status quo. Because, Hillary Clinton formed similar policies as Obama’s, while the citizens wanted change through populist party and elected Donald Trump—— who drafted different policies. Similarly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also elected through populism.

As, Indian people were sick of hereditary political system and its policies, thus, they chose populist party. So did France; defeating the status quo of France, Emmanuel Macron—— from a populist community—— won presidential election 2017 respectively.

The increase in populism has also been considered in Brexit, Newzealand, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and other developed and underdeveloped states of the world. What gives space and support the rise of populism is merely the sheer lack of honesty, trustworthy and sincerity of leaders to common people.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

