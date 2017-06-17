Increase in food prices

This is with reference of the Ramadan Price Package which was announced on 26th May 2017. The package comprises essential food items. The price list that was published was supposed to be strictly observed during the holy month. However as usual, the retailers are profiteering by inflating in Ramadan.

The price of gram flour has touched new peak of Rs.120 from Rs.90-93 per kg last month owing to its rising demand along with black and white chickpeas priced at Rs.100 and Rs.120 per kg respectively. Last month these items were available below Rs.100 per kg in retail. Syrups and juices, which are widely used in the holy month, are being sold at high rates and consumers are paying more than Rs.10 on various brands. Among other commodities, prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, pulses and rice also witnessed an increase. Overcharging is also rampant. According to the retailers the companies have not increased prices; but due to tight supply and high demand, wholesalers are demanding more than the public can afford. As a citizen of a Muslim State I would like to appeal to the higher authorities to give a serious thought to this aspect as it is rather shameful that even during the Month of Mercy and Guidance, a common man still suffers.

MARYAM JAWAID

Karachi

Related