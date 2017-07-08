Incorrect bills annoy consumers

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A number of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers Friday registered their complaints for receiving incorrect bills which were causing a great annoyance for them.

Talking to this scribe a senior citizen Haider said they had been receiving incorrect bills for the last many months, they got the bills corrected once but it went in vein as the incorrection were being repeated.

He said sometimes the SNGPL officials ask the consumers to bring the copy of the record from the bank where the bill has been paid and then the bill will be corrected as this is the duty of the SNGPL officials. He said bills are mostly served late in most of the areas, sometime a day earlier of the last date of submission.