Sanaullah Pendag

Kech, Balochistan

In Absor, district Kech, people are facing a lot of obstacles due to incomplete road. The construction of the road started 2 years ago but it is still incomplete, due to carelessness of Highway authorities.

From Kolwai bazar to Absor the road is totally broken and people face great hardships to reach their destination on time mostly students. I request Government of Balochistan to complete the road as soon as possible.