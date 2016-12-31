Income of shrines soar by 8pc in 2016, Data Darbar tops list

City Reporter

Income of eight big shrines functioning under administration of Auqaf and Religious Affairs soared by eight percent in one year.

According to a media report income of Data Darbar went up by Rs15 million to Rs230.97 million in Jan-Nov 2016. Financial data of period spanning from Jan-Nov of calendar years 2015 and 2016 was placed parallel.

Findings revealed that additional donations worth Rs10.47 million were poured in cash box of Data Darbar’s shrine, Rs1.9 million in cash box of Hazrat Peer Maki’s shrine, Rs3 lacs 94 thousands in cash box of Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir’s shrine, Rs2 lacs 88 thousands in cash box of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain’s shrine, Rs2.098 million in cash box of Bibi Pak Daman’s shrine, Rs1.069 million in cash box of Baha-ud-din Zakariya’s tomb, Rs8 lac 28 thousands in cash box of Shams Tabrizi’shrine and Rs1.183 million in cash box of Shams Tabrizi’s shrine.

Officials of Auqaf and Religious Affairs have opted to redevise strategy of collecting income from cash boxes of shrines.

As per new strategy, a weekly and monthly report would be crafted and administration of shrines involved in low drilling of income would be questioned.

Moreover, monitoring teams are being constituted to ensure transparency in collecting cash from donation boxes of shrines.