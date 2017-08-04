Inclusion of biodiversity in curriculum recommended

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The experts at a national workshop here on Thursday strongly recommended establishment of a special Biodiversity Cell at Ministry of Climate Change to coordinate with provinces and oversee assigned targets for sustainable conservation of forestry, wildlife, aquatic and biodiversity resources in the country. The experts who came from across the country also recommended inclusion of biodiversity in the educational curriculum, public awareness, political will and inclusion of biodiversity subject in working plans of Forest Departments for its sustainable conservation and protection for future generation. The experts made these recommendations besides others during the concluding day of the two days national workshop on “Implementation of Modalities of National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan organized by Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Peshawar under an aegis of Ministry of Climate Change Islamabad here at PFI today. The Minister for forests, wildlife and biodiversity Balochistan, Ubaidullah Khan Babar, Director General PFI, Hakim Shah, senior conservationist, Ashiq Ahmed Khan and senior officials from all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK and Ministry of Climate Change Islamabad attended and addressed the workshop.

