Inbox to offer SparkCognition’s solutions

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Inbox Consulting and MIV Digital today announced they have signed an MoU to offer SparkCognition’s Machine Prognostics and Data Analysis services in Pakistan. Both companies agreed to establish the leading Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) practice using SparkCognition’s solutions for Manufacturing, Energy and Aviation maintenance in the country. This practice will use predictive analytics within a sensor-based ecosystem for extreme optimization of machinery and proactive maintenance cycles for minimal downtime. The companies will also jointly establish a team to help Inbox customers in Financial Services, Telecom, Retail and other verticals get real time business and consumer insights about their business.

“Our customers all want analytics” Mir Nasir CEO of Inbox Consulting remarked on this occasion, “but we will make sure they get insights instead of spending all their time managing data. We will also make sure our large customers running industrial machinery save millions of dollars using the most precise, proactive and intelligent IIoT solutions available”.

The agreement covers the territory of Pakistan and covers trainings, sales support, customer enablement and on-boarding and is effective immediately.