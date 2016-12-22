Inbox recognized as largest tech company

Islamabad

At a memorable ceremony held by Paki-stan Software Export Board (PSEB) at The Marriott Hotel Islamabad, Inbox Business Technologies was recognized with the prestigious PSEB IT award. The CEO of Inbox Mir Nasir received the award for largest technology company in terms of domestic business from the IT minister Anusha Rahman.

Speaking after the event Mir Nasir was quick to dedicate the award to the two thousand Inbox em-ployees who deliver digital services and solutions on behalf of Inbox to domestic enterprises and gov-ernment entities. He stressed Inbox’s commitment to making use of technology to solve Pakistan’s most pressing problems around sustainability, scar-city and education. Mir Nasir shared his belief that Pakistan’s domestic IT spend would grow signifi-cantly, as the need to be efficient and compete took center stage, with trade barriers falling even further. He urged public sector and large businesses to in-vest smartly in technology to empower their organi-zations.—PR