Inauguration of renovated Squash Complex-DA Creek Club

Karachi

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali inaugurated a world class renovated Squash Complex in a lively reopening ceremony at Defence Authority Creek Club. Pakistan’s Squash Legend Jahangir Khan also attended the ceremony as the guest of honour.

The new Squash Complex comprising four revamped squash courts has been equipped with contemporary features/facilities as per the international standards in vogue.

Creek Club Squash Complex has now been transformed into a modern squash arena in the metropolis that will not only provide best playing/practicing facilities to upcoming squash players but will inadvertently be used for holding national/international mega squash tournaments in the country.

Administrator said that DHA supports sports activities including squash as its CSR function for promotion of positive and healthy trends in society.

He said that the unique squash facility at Creek Club would emerge as a hub for promotion of squash talent in the country. He reiterated that DHA will continue to support and patronize squash to ensure resurgence of past glory of squash in the country.