Inauguration of Prof Dr Malik Hussain Mubashir book today

Inauguration ceremony of the book authored by Prof. Dr. Malik Hussain Mubashir “Meem Bashar”, will be held today (Thursday) at Fatima Jinnah Auditorium, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, H-8, Islamabad.

Madam Abida Parveen will be the Chief Guest of the ceremony. Dr. Saeed Elahi Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Dr. Jamal Nasir a well-known political and social personality and other guest speakers will address.

Closing thanking remarks will be presented by Prof. Dr. Malik Hussain Mubashir.—PR

