Inauguration of well-equipped gymnasium at AIOU

Staff Reporter

A well-equipped gymnasium named ‘Fitness Club’ was normally inaugurated here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for its staff and their families. The facility was aimed at helping the staff to have daily physical exercise in order to maintain good health. This will enable them to perform their official job more actively, said Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating the gymnasium. This is the part of employees’ welfare activities, being carried out for the last two years. This is also aimed at providing best working environment to the working staff, he added.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui announced that every employee of the University would be allowed to become a member of the fitness center by paying a nominal monthly fee of Rs.200. He hoped they would fully benefit from the facility for their physical fitness and healthy mind.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Registrar, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, Deans, Professors and head of departments, besides a large number of staff. According to Director Estate Management Mohammad Asghar Chaudhry, initially, state-of-the-art exercise machines were provided in the club includes; Fat-Burning Treadmill machine, Cycle-machine for weight loss, Chest machine for building muscles, thigh machines for body-building, ball pushup machine, bench machines and badminton courts.

An exclusive slot has also been made available for the females. It also contained lockers’ facility for the safety of belongings during the exercise. He thanked the Vice Chancellor for taking keen interest in providing best possible recreation opportunity to the employees.

The Vice Chancellor further said that setting up a fitness center was one of his dreams which have now come to a reality. He is now eagerly looking forward for up-gradation of the employees’ medical and residential facilities, for which the process has been expedited.