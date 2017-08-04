Inaugural ceremony of World Flower Council Pakistan Chapter held

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair Thursday said that flowers were natural beauty and present a charming look. He stated this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of “World Flower Council Pakistan Chapter,”. He said that with the use of flowers pleasant change could be brought and they gave a good feeling when someone put them on their walls and kept at homes. The Governor said that after the restoration of peace in the metropolis such events were encouraging positive impact and social activities were enhancing. Zubair said that presence of foreigners in the ceremony was also a positive sign. He said that there were varieties of flowers grown in Pakistan. The World Flowers Council initially was rolled out by late Mr.Juzaburo Sekiye of Japan in 1983 and its fourth international exposition was held in Kenya in 2016, it was added.

