Inappropriate US sanctions

THE US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea for their dangerous and belligerent actions that undermine America and its allies. The Russia, Iran and North Korea sanctions bill was passed with a 419-3 vote in the lower house of the US Congress. The bill is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the US presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria. It also seeks to make Tehran pay a price for its ‘continued support of terrorism.’

In the words of House Speaker Paul Ryan this is one of the most expansive sanctions package in the history and ‘tightens screw on our most dangerous adversaries in order to keep America safe’. The bill would now go to the Senate and going by the mood there it is a foregone conclusion that it would become a law. The fact that it restrains the ability of President Donald Trump to waive sanctions would make things more complex not only for the United States but also for the three countries. Though the measures is democratic in nature as it has been adopted on a bipartisan basis but history tells us that sanctions never worked and instead deepened crises in different regions. The United States sanctioned Cuba for decades but these could not break the will of the Cuban people and ultimately Washington had to relax them. Similarly, Pakistan also remained one of the most affected countries by the US sanctions and some of them were country-specific and discriminatory in nature. However, when regional situation changed and the US needed Pakistan’s active cooperation to advance its regional objectives, it ignored these sanctions and issued waivers. Now again, waivers are being withheld as regional policy of the United States is undergoing a change once again. We believe that problems cannot be resolved or their solution imposed through wars or sanctions and instead the policy of dialogue and respect for sovereignty of other countries should be ensured.

