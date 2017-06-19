Inam wishing to appear before JIT, wanted by NAB

IslamabadIslamabad

Former SP of Pakistan Railways Inam-ur-Rahman Sahree, who wished to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as a witness, has himself remained involve in corruption and wanted to NAB.He had also benefited from the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) agreed between former president Pervez Musharraf and PPP in 2002. He is out of county. The Interpol has also issued red warrants for his arrest. The NAB had contacted through Interpol for arrest of five accused including Inam-ur-Rahman Sahree in 2007. Inam-ur-Rahman is so far underground abroad. The NAB in Musharraf government in 2002 had filed a corruption reference against him in the Ehtesab court describing his assets more than his sources of income. Allegations of fraud, embezzlement and harming to national exchequer were also leveled against him. However, Inam-ur-Rahman went underground and ran abroad to avoid arrest. He was declared proclaimed offender by the Ehtesab Court. The other accused are Purchase committee member of OGDCL, Raheel Jalal Mola, Dr CM Anwar of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Assistant Director of PARC, Muzaffar Nishat and Assistant Technical Officer of PARC, Aslam Pervez Durrani.—INP

