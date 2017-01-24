In times of corruption, law become ineffective

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Only an abnormal person in our country will mind/abhor to be corrupt, otherwise everyone is in the race. There is no fear of law (even Allah) because there is temptation for corruption everywhere in this country. Everybody wants to be prosperous at any cost having a car, plot, a big bungalow, the actual thing that is missing is character and contribution.

Look at the Revenue Officers in Sindh from where the CPEC passes as well, who are reportedly demanding commissions and kickbacks from the landowners whose fertile lands with bumper crops have been acquired for the CPEC. If any land owner agrees to pay the desired commission to the Revenue Officers then his case is properly processed and forwarded for the compensation as per market rates. If anyone does not agree to grease the palms of Revenue Officers, then every effort is made to weaken or vitiate his case. Revenue Officers are allegedly demanding Rs. 4 million per one crore from the landowners in commission in district Ghotki but who cares. In times of corruption, there is no other option but legitimize the monster of corruption so as to compete in corruption.