In post-Wani period 38 unarmed youth massacred: Veeri

2500 persons deprived of eyesight

Srinagar

National Conference MLC Bashir Ahmad Veeri on Wednesday said asked that why were 38 youth massacred within 48 hours of Burhan Wani’s encounter. Veeri, in the ongoing budget session, also said that the unarmed youth were agitating against the ‘controversial’ encounter which tool place in Kokernag.

“Why young children and teenagers were showered with bullets indiscriminately and 38 young people were massacred within first 48 hours post Burhan episode? They were not armed but simply agitating against the controversial encounter at Kokarnag in which three young people lost their lives, “Veeri said.

He added that the government mishandled the whole situation and plunged the state into unprecedented crisis worst than 1990.

Veeri lamented that more than 2500 people were visually impaired, 12000 were physically handicapped and around 10,000 have been put behind bars by the unholy alliance in last 6 months.

“There is an epidemic of dead eyes. This government has created potential in all 20 lakh youth living in Kashmir who participated in protests to become militants in coming days. 750 youth have been slapped with draconian PSA & are languishing in jails, “said Veeri.

Veeri reminded coalition partners of the promises and assurances given to the voters during election 2014.

“Both the partners stabbed their respective electorate by going against the plank on which votes were taken.

This “vishwas ghaat” has challenged people of both the regions. PDP promised self rule, double currency & porous borders.—Agencies