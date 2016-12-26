Imran’s stand on corruption

AS former President Asif Ali Zardari has started consultative process aimed at forging a grand alliance of opposition parties and in this connection met PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again vowed to mobilise the masses against, what he called, corrupt practices of rulers. PTI seems to be once again poised to go for a solo flight as Khan also targeted Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman besides attacking PML-N leaders.

It is noteworthy that until a few weeks back when PTI was expecting PPP to lend a helping hand in its anti-Government campaign and blockade of Islamabad, it forgot the rampant corruption that prevailed in the country during PPP era but now it has again woken up to the reality. Political parties and leaders are within their right to mobilise masses against wrong policies and weaknesses of the Government but it should be principled-based approach and no pick and choose. PTI leader is accusing the Government and two other major political parties of corruption but is conveniently ignoring frequent reports of corruption in PTI-run province of KP and also presence of people with tainted background around him. Accountability, like charity, should begin at home and then its ambit expanded to include others and only then people would support your position. Mobilisation of people against wrongdoings of the Government is something else but attempts aimed at undermining the Government are quite different and must be avoided. Similarly, we have repeatedly been emphasising in these columns that Imran Khan, being a national leader, should have broader outlook of the national issues and problems but his latest remarks about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are reflective of parochial approach on the matter. There is no point in stoking unnecessary controversies on the vital project when all provinces are getting their due share.

