Imran’s claim of bankruptcy shows his enmity to Pakistan: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that Pakistan would continue its march towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif.

She said that all the international survey reports had been declaring Pakistan a developing economic power while Imran Khan was giving a wrong impression that the country was bankrupt, which in fact showed his enmity to it.

“If this progress is not digested by you (Imran), then you are incurable,” Marriyum said. “One can only have pity on his mental condition.”

She said Imran Khan

had made the accountably commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) dysfunctional. Who would provide justice to the KP people, she questioned.

She said Imran’s hatred for Pakistan and his unending lies were the biggest problems the country was facing right now.

She said the development works, which Imran Khan was now going to initiate in KP, had been executed in Punjab ten years before.

The biometric system had been installed in the schools of Punjab about a decade ago while the healthcare system, on which Imran boasted of for political point scoring, was in fact a gift from Nawaz

Sharif.

The minister said it was heartening that Imran Khan was emulating the programmes already launched by the Federal and Punjab governments in health, education and sports sectors.

She asked Imran Khan not to let his prejudice for Nawaz Sharif drag him to the extent that he becomes the enemy of the country.

She questioned as to when Imran would learn valuing his country as he was claiming that he became a cricketer while in Eng-land.

She predicted that Imran Khan would soon leave the country forever.—APP