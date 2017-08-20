Imran will ‘cry’ when PPP stages rallies across KP: Bilawal

–Says PPP not only talks about poor but works for their welfare

–Says PML-N betrayed PPP, not followed Charter of Democracy

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will cry when his party will stage public meetings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He made the statement while addressing his party’s public meeting at Kaghan Valley.

Bilawal stated, ‘This is just the start. We will be staging rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.’ The People’s Party chairman said that former president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave their lives for the masses. “Only the Bhuttos serve and sacrifice their lives for the people,” he added.

“Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto laid their lives for you,” he told the participants of the gathering in his brief speech. “Inshallah if you support us, and Allah gives us an opportunity, our party will serve the people of the country.”

Referring to his political opponent – PTI chairman Imran Khan, he said, “this is just beginning. We will hold public meetings in the entire province and you know Khan will start crying.”

Bilawal said that Imran Khan has raised hollow slogans of change and development on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Imran Khan’s slogan is against corruption, while everyone is accused of. Whenever you have came on stage, you have spoken a new lie with the people of the country.”

Bilawal said that Imran Khan has instead used the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for politics in Punjab. He said if his party is catapulted into power it would serve the people of the country. Bilawal said, “there are a lot of politicians who speak about the poor, but you know very well Bhuttos not only talk about them but work for their well-being.”

The PPP chairman said that the country is going through a sensitive time, including border situations, but instead both leaders are just hungry for power and not willing to solve the real issues of the nation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) betrayed his party and did not follow Charter of Democracy during PPP’s tenure.

He said the present conflict is just for the empowerment of Sharif family as there is no threat to the system. He said a debate should be conducted in the assembly regarding PML-N’s role.

Bilawal claimed that his party is still not stepping back from the Charter of Democracy, and asserted that Pakistan Peoples Party will make the next government. The upcoming elections will be held on time, and the parliament should complete its term, he remarked.

“Mian Sahab is speaking about saving himself and threatening institutions to undermine them,” he said. “While Imran is warning about making amendments to the constitution.”

“Both leaders are just greedy for power. They neither have the ability or the willingness to solve the problems of the people.”

“They have no manifesto, no plan, and even no ideology to take the nation forward,” said Bilawal maintaining that PPP is the only party which has a manifesto for all segments of the society.

He called on support from the people and vowed that the PPP will not abandon them and instead work for the development of the nation. “I believe in the power of the people. I will work for their sake and never abandon them.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the murder of PPP worker and claimed that he was killed by Punjab police. Bilawal said the mindset of Punjab police is just like Ziaul Haq’s.

Originally Published by NNI