Imran will ‘cry’ when PPP stages rallies in KP: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Kaghan

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will cry when his party will stage public meetings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He made the statement while addressing his party’s public meeting at Kaghan Valley. Bilawal stated, ‘This is just the start. We will be staging rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.’

Referring to his political opponent – PTI chairman Imran Khan, he said, “this is just beginning. We will hold public meetings in the entire province and you know Khan will start crying.” Bilawal said that Imran Khan has raised hollow slogans of change and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Imran Khan’s slogan is against corruption, while everyone is accused of. Whenever you came on stage, you spoke a new lie with the people of the country.”

Bilawal said that Imran Khan has instead used the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for politics in Punjab. He said if his party is catapulted into power it would serve the people of the country. Bilawal said, “there are a lot of politicians who speak about the poor, but you know very well Bhuttos not only talk about them but work for their well-being.”

The PPP chairman said that the country is going through a sensitive time, including border situation, but instead both leaders are just hungry for power and not willing to solve the real issues of the nation.

Bilawal said that Pakistan Muslim League-N betrayed his party and did not follow Charter of Democracy during PPP’s tenure. He said the present conflict is just for the empowerment of Sharif family as there is no threat to the system. He said a debate should be conducted in the assembly regarding PML-N’s role.

Bilawal claimed that his party is still not stepping back from the Charter of Democracy, and asserted that Pakistan People’s Party will make the next government. The upcoming elections will be held on time, and the parliament should complete its term, he remarked.

“Mian Sahab is speaking about saving himself and threatening institutions to undermine them,” he said. “While Imran is warning about making amendments to the constitution.”

He called on support from the people and vowed that the PPP will not abandon them and instead work for the development of the nation. “I believe in the power of the people. I will work for their sake and never abandon them.”—NNI