Imran wants ruthless, across the board operation against terrorists

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Calling for ruthless operation against the terrorists across the board the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has emphasized for the early implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. He said all his struggle was aimed at elimination of corruption and upholding justice in the country and has honestly put in his best efforts to achieve these goals.

“I have given my best and fought to the last ball for my country against corruption and for justice. Now I am praying to Almighty for success”. Flanked by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other party leaders the legendary cricketer-cum politician told media persons during Peshawar Press Club’s “Meet the Press program” here Thursday. Imran lamented the NAP that was unanimously approved by all the political forces of the country in the back drop of deadly terrorists attack on Army Public School Peshawar, could not be implemented in its true spirit.

Had the government implemented the NAP in letter and spirits, the position would have been different today. He however, expressed his deep sense of shock and concern over terror attacks across the nation including the one in Lahore on Thursday.. He also called for anti-terrorism operations to be launched simultaneously against terrorists nationwide, and said that no extremist organization should be allowed to operate in the country.

Imran stressed that the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not be delayed in any case as it may require another Operation Zarb-e-Azb. He called for introducing the local government system in FATA adding that both KP and FATA would benefit from the merger. Commenting on the Panama gate scandal which has almost concluded in the Supreme Court, Imran Khan said that the case was a defining moment as it would change the course of the nation.

“Pakistan was engaged in this case for the last eight months and the country is now changing for good forever”. The PTI chief maintained. He said that case investigated the chief executive of the country over corruption for the first time. The Sharif family was in power for over thirty years but had evaded justice.

Imran said he expected a historic verdict on the Panama case as in future every ruler who indulges in corruption and tries to cheat the nation or plunder national wealth would have to thing ten times before doing that. “I have made my best efforts to fight against eliminating the menace of corruption in the country and now expecting the court to deliver justice”. Imran said.