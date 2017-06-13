Imran urges SC to direct PM to step down

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has demanded the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign from the office before his appearance in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked by the Supreme Court to probe Panama case.

He further said that it was a crime to hinder the progress of JIT probe, adding that the ruling government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had only two weeks left.

While addressing a press conference held at Bani Gala Islamabad, the PTI Chief recalled that PML-N leaders distributed sweets on the formation of JIT by the apex court, but now they are not satisfied with the probe and make objections on JIT members.

Imran Khan said the Prime Minister should resign before Thursday as he is facing a criminal investigation on the charges of money laundering and tax evasion. He added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not faced accountability in the past because it either bribed judges or attacked them in case it failed to bribe them.

Imran Khan reiterated that Motu Gang discredited the team and then boycotted it. They were distributing sweets and felicitated formation of JIT by SC because they were so used to buy people through bribery but now their hue and cry over being victimised shows that they have failed to buy or intimidate JIT.

He stated that impeding the course of the team’s probe is also a crime. PMLN is a mafia based on bribing people’s loyalties and threatening them in order to serve their interests, he added. Imran Khan went on to add that the refusal of the Qatari prince to record his statement in Pakistan was a signal that the case had ended for the Sharifs.

Furthermore he said that what will be Pakistan’s global standing if its premier is facing such an investigation while taking trips to different parts of the world. PMLN has lost moral grounds and Nawaz Sharif’s clinging to the premiership is absurd despite the ongoing investigation.—NNI