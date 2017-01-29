Imran unveils Logo & Trophy of 2nd U-23 Games

Sports Reporter

Peshawar

Legendary Imran Khan unveiled the Logo and Trophy of 2nd Under-23 Games carrying a slogan of “Khalari Ho Tu Sabat Karoo” here on Saturday at newly rehabilitated Hayatabad Sports Complex amidst joys and fun.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, Minister Sports KP Mehmood Khan, Nazim Peshawar Asim Khan, Additional Chief Secretary KP Azam Khan, Additional Secretary Sports Tariq Khan, DS Adil Safi, DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, Syed Saqlain Shah, International Coach Syed Jaffar Shah, Head of the Liaison Corporation, the consultant partner Usman Khan, International crickter Shahid Khan Afridi, players, school kids in colorful dresses, office-bearers of various associations were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran urged upon the youth to take active part in sports along with their education which leads to create a healthy nation. He said steps have been taken in KP for involving each and every youth in sports and that is why the first edition of the mega Games held successfully last year and this year more than 7000 athletes would exhibit their skills in 15 female and 20 male disciplines to be organized first at KP Inter-District level and in second phase players from seven regions would be part of the Games.

He said a system has been developed in sports wherein involving each district besides providing opportunities of healthy sports activities at the door steps of every youth which are 62 percent of the total populations.

He said government is very keen in providing due opportunities to the youth in sports and education besides focus has been given to ensure healthcare to the people. Imran Khan said that out of 72 grounds, 36 have been completed in as many tehsils which are handed over to the Directorate of Sports while 15 other grounds have been developed on the land part of the govt educational institutions and work on 21 grounds continued. He also desired to hold all Games for this year on the newly established grounds.

Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak on this occasion highlighted various steps taken for ensure due facilities to the players. He said the Games for men will include cricket, football, volleyball, hockey, squash, badminton, table tennis, boxing, athletics, gymnastic, judo, Karate and Taekwondo while women would compete in cricket, netball, hockey, basketball, squash, badminton, table tennis, athletic, judo, wushu and taekwondo.

The plan for successful arrangements of the games has already been completed. He said the winners’ team will be awarded Rs. 0.1 million while the individual gold medal winners will get a cash prizes of Rs. 50,000.

He said funds have already been allocated for the complete rehabilitation of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Qayyum Sports Complex. He disclosed that Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex has been completed with all modern day facilities for the players and Rs. 20 million has been given for completion of international standard Squash Complex with facilities of four-glass walls. After completion it would be the third one in the country that can hold international squash event.

The Chief Minister also announced constructed of a state of the Arts Gymnasium with modern-day facilities for all indoor Games, Football and Cricket Grounds in the premises of Hayatabad Sports Complex. He also lauded Directorate of Sports for making the Games a reality and termed the Games a long way for portraying soft images of the KP. The aim of the ceremony was meant to create awareness among the Under-23 players, fans and spectators of various games to come and participate, he added.

He said that organizing such mega sports competitions to hunt talented players and bring them to the forth so that their abilities and potential could be explored and exploited. Youth should be engaged in sports and other healthy activities to make them useful citizens for the society, he added. He said the outstanding players would be given stipend besides extending financial support to those represent the country internationally.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by national anthem.