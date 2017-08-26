Imran turns his guns on Zardari in Sukkur rally

Sukkur

The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan turned his guns towards PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday.

Addressing a large public gathering in Sukkur, Imran paid tribute to the crowd and praised them for showing up in huge numbers despite the sweltering heat.

“The pharoahs of today are the reason you are suffering, people of Sukkur,” said Imran. “21 years ago, the people of Sindh were well off than they are now today,” he added.

Imran said that he had been caught up for the last year-and-a-half in the Panama Papers case hence he could not visit Sindh.

“Now, I will pay a visit to each and every city of Sindh,” he said.

Imran slammed former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying that he had lied to the nation regarding the Surrey Palace issue.

“Very soon, another pharoah in Sindh will ask why he was dismissed,” said Imran. “Zardari said in assembly that Surrey Palace was not owned by him,” he added.

Imran said that Zardari had not indulged in as much corruption as Nawaz Sharif but nonetheless he had lied about Surrey Palace.

Imran Khan also criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, stating that the PML-N chief had not uttered one single word against Donald Trump, after the American president had made an incendiary speech against Pakistan.

“Nawaz is silent regarding Trump because his wealth is also abroad,” he said. “I urge each and every one of you not to vote for anyone whose wealth is not in Pakistan,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician alleged that Nawaz Sharif was playing a dangerous game for the sake of his personal wealth. Imran stated that Nawaz Sharif was afraid his assets would be sealed if he went to jail.

“The whole country stands behind the Supreme Court and Pakistan Army,” he said. “No institution is left in Pakistan except for these two,” he added.

Imran said that if a country’s institutions were strong and on the right track then even bombardment couldn’t destroy that nation.—INP