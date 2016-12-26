Imran trying to provincialise CPEC

Peshawar

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota here Monday alleged that PTI Chief Imran Khan was trying to provincialize China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) for political gains besides making an unsucceful attempt to raise his dwindling popularity graph in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

‘I appeal Imran Khan and PTI leadership to avoid giving provincialism’s colour to CPEC and support Federal Government in completion of this billions dollars multi faceted project that would directly benefit people of the entire country,’ he told APP on Monday.

Terming CPEC one of the biggest developmental project of the world, Nalota said the anti Pakistan forces were against CPEC who were trying to make it controversial like Kalabagh dam to keep our country backward.

He said CPEC would be the 8th wonder of the world and would immensely reduce time and space among the regions countries.

‘I asked Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP besides other PTI leadership that as Hazara division and DI Khan district, which would directly benefit from CPEC, was not part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project,’ he questioned.

Nalota said unnecessary criticism on CPEC was tantamount to impede progress and development of Pakistan.—APP