Imran touches hearts of Karachiites

AS almost one year is left in next general election, election fever has already gripped political parties, which are holding public meetings in different parts of the country. Imran Khan who till recently kept focus on Punjab because of its importance in forming government at the Centre has rightly realised the significance of other constituencies as well. Soon after holding the gathering in Islamabad, he chose Karachi as his next destination to rally public support.

And we understand that people of Karachi have not disappointed him. The presence of large crowd in the rally and subsequent meetings in the provincial capital clearly indicate that he has not lost the ground he had secured in the 2013 general election. And after the division of MQM in different groups, we understand there is much more ground available for Imran to secure but for that he will have to remain in constant touch with people of the city. Undoubtedly, he has won hearts of the people by highlighting and forcefully raising Karachi’s chronic civic problems ranging from water and sanitation to power outages. If Imran manages better organisation of his party in the city of rising middle class, he can secure most number of seats both in national and provincial assemblies in the next polls. It also applies to other urban and rural centres but for that he will have to select right kind of people. Especially in case of Karachi, he needs a person who ensures party presence at every town level on the pattern of MQM and Jamat-i-Islami. This is a big test for Imran Khan and if he manages it well, he can bag most number of seats from the city. With this, he also should not forget interior Sindh and Balochistan.

