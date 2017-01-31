Imran talks of contradictions in PM’s statements

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that there were contradictions in the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media outside the supreme court, the PTI chief said Nawaz Sharif’s written speech in the national assembly clearly stated that he has all the documents. However he said in the apex court today his lawyer said that the transactions were done in Cash.

“Different are the statements that Nawaz Sharif gave in National Assembly from that he gave in the court.”

Saying that the court summoned records from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PTI chief said there is not a single institution free and independent in the country, adding the NAB chairman was appointed by the Prime Minister. However, Imran Khan hoped that the apex court will decide the fate of Pakistan.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is forging fake papers to protect Sharif family, claimed Imran Khan, asserting, “Who laundered money has become the Prime Minister of the country.” The PTI will accept whatever ruling the court delivers in Panama case, he added.—INP